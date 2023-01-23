Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 24 deaths, 719 new cases

The deaths of 24 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 163, according to figures posted on January 23 on the unified information portal.

A total of 719 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 294 871.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 419, from 3792 to 3373.

As of the January 23 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 23.54 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 29.27 a week ago.

There are 335 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 23 fewer than a week ago.

There are 46 in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the January 16 report.

Nine medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 322.

A total of 4 606 127 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 936 in the past week.

The report said that 2 075 307 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 138 in the past week.

A total of 941 797 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 771 in the past week.

The January 23 report said that 69 228 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 771 in the past week.

