Bulgaria to start second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations on January 18

The second phase of Bulgaria’s campaign of vaccinations against Covid-19 will begin on January 18 in areas where quantities of vaccines are sufficient, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told a briefing on January 14.

Angelov said that Bourgas was ready to start vaccinating teachers and residents of old-age homes.

He said that the two phases of vaccinations would proceed in parallel.

In Bulgaria, the first phase of vaccinations involves front-line medical personnel. Teachers and residents and staff of old-age homes are in the second phase.

Twenty-one per cent of teachers had said that they wanted to be vaccinated, he said.

At a meeting ahead of the briefing, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told Angelov to issue an order allowing planned operations to go ahead.

Those undergoing planned operations will first have to have a negative antigen test for Covid-19. The test will be free of charge.

It is expected that on January 15, Angelov will issue an order setting out the procedures for testing and admission of patients.

Angelov will also issue an order allowing the resumption of practical training at high schools, but only in the event that this practical training cannot be done online.

He told the briefing that there was an “extremely good trend” resulting from the anti-epidemic measures, and said that this was reflected in the available capacity of hospital beds on a national basis.

There was an increase in the number of medical personnel who wanted to be vaccinated, Angelov said.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told the briefing that on a 14-day basis, Bulgaria ranked ninth in mortality and 27th in morbidity in the European Union.

The districts in Bulgaria with the highest morbidity are Vratsa, Varna, Pleven, Rousse and Kyustendil. The lowest prevalence of the infection is in the districts of Razgrad, Turgovishte, Kurdzhali and Smolyan.

