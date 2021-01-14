Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 70 more deaths, total vaccinated now 17 038

Share this: Facebook

Seventy people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 8349, according to the January 14 report by the national information system.

Of 7570 tests done in the past day, about 7.06 per cent proved positive.

The number of active cases has fallen in the past 24 hours by 4632, to 58 425.

There are 3682 patients in hospital, 365 fewer than the day before, with 348 in intensive care, a decrease of 27.

Fifty-two medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9220.

With 535 newly-confirmed cases, the total in Bulgaria now reaches 210 416.

The national information system said that 3094 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 143 642.

A total of 1258 people in Bulgaria were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17 038.

