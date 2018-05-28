Opera Open 2018 begins in Plovdiv on June 23

The programme for Opera Open 2018, from June 23 to July 29, has been announced by State Opera Plovdiv.

The venue for the performances is the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv.

The series of 11 performances includes three premieres – Madame Butterfly, Giselle and Othello.

There will also be a  multimedia concert with world famous Bulgarian soprano Alexandrina Pendachanska and a concert by virtuoso musicians Vesko Eshkenazy and Lyudmil Angelov.

The programme:

JUNE 23- MADAMA BUTTERFLY –PUCCINI

Starring: Hye-Youn Lee (South Korea) and Oreste Cosimo (Italy)
Conductor: Jacopo Sipari di Pescasseroli
Soloists, Orchestra, Choir and Ballet of Opera Plovdiv.

JUNE 26 – SWAN LAKE – TCHAIKOVSKY

Starring: Jacopo Tissi and Alena Kovaleva, soloists of the Bolshoi Theatre
Conductor: Bisera Chadlovska (Macedonia)
Ballet and Orchestra of Opera Plovdiv
Ballet of the Macedonian Opera and Ballet.

JUNE 30 – VIVA L’OPERETTA

Starring : Peller Karoly and Szilvi Szendy, soloists of Budapest Operetta Theatre
Michael Havlicek and Bettona Schweiger, soloists of Volksoper Wien
Conductor: Dian Tchobanov.

Soloists, Orchestra, Choir and Ballet of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 3 – ALEXANDRINA PENDACHANSKA GALA

A multimedia concert with world famous Bulgarian soprano Alexandrina Pendachanska
Conductor: Luciano Di Martino
Orchestra of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 5 – GISELLE – ADAM

Starring: Guilherme Vitic Gameiro Alves and Iva Vitic Gameiro, soloists of the Croatian National Theatre
Conductor: Konstantin Dobroykov
Ballet and Orchestra of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 7 – IL TROVATORE – VERDI

Starring: Joanna Parisi (USA), Ivan Momirov, Dean Vachkov
Conductor: Luciano Di Martino
Soloists, Orchestra, Choir and Ballet of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 10 – JAMES BOND LIVE IN CONCERT

The most famous songs from the James Bond movies
Starring: Ruth Koleva
Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra
Conductor: Nayden Todorov.

JULY 17 – PIANO BATTLE

International music show
Starring: Paul Cibis and Andreas Kern (Germany)
Conductor: Konstantin Dobroykov
Orchestra of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 21 – OTELLO – VERDI

Starring: Kamen Chanev, Tanya Ivanova, Alberto Gazale (Italy)
Conductor: Dian Tchobanov.

JULY 24 – VESKO ESCHKENAZY & LUDMIL ANGELOV – ARGENTINA MI AMOR

A tango night with the the works of Julio Cesar Sanders, Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla and Ariel Ramirez
Conductor: Stanislav Ushev
Orchestra and Ballet of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 28 – CARMEN – BIZET

Starring: Nadya Krasteva, Dean Vachkov, Ivan Momirov
Conductor: Grzegorz Nowak,  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.

Tickets are available via eventim.bg.

