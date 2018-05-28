Opera Open 2018 begins in Plovdiv on June 23

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The programme for Opera Open 2018, from June 23 to July 29, has been announced by State Opera Plovdiv.

The venue for the performances is the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv.

The series of 11 performances includes three premieres – Madame Butterfly, Giselle and Othello.

There will also be a multimedia concert with world famous Bulgarian soprano Alexandrina Pendachanska and a concert by virtuoso musicians Vesko Eshkenazy and Lyudmil Angelov.

The programme:

JUNE 23- MADAMA BUTTERFLY –PUCCINI

Starring: Hye-Youn Lee (South Korea) and Oreste Cosimo (Italy)

Conductor: Jacopo Sipari di Pescasseroli

Soloists, Orchestra, Choir and Ballet of Opera Plovdiv.

JUNE 26 – SWAN LAKE – TCHAIKOVSKY

Starring: Jacopo Tissi and Alena Kovaleva, soloists of the Bolshoi Theatre

Conductor: Bisera Chadlovska (Macedonia)

Ballet and Orchestra of Opera Plovdiv

Ballet of the Macedonian Opera and Ballet.

JUNE 30 – VIVA L’OPERETTA

Starring : Peller Karoly and Szilvi Szendy, soloists of Budapest Operetta Theatre

Michael Havlicek and Bettona Schweiger, soloists of Volksoper Wien

Conductor: Dian Tchobanov.

Soloists, Orchestra, Choir and Ballet of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 3 – ALEXANDRINA PENDACHANSKA GALA

A multimedia concert with world famous Bulgarian soprano Alexandrina Pendachanska

Conductor: Luciano Di Martino

Orchestra of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 5 – GISELLE – ADAM

Starring: Guilherme Vitic Gameiro Alves and Iva Vitic Gameiro, soloists of the Croatian National Theatre

Conductor: Konstantin Dobroykov

Ballet and Orchestra of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 7 – IL TROVATORE – VERDI

Starring: Joanna Parisi (USA), Ivan Momirov, Dean Vachkov

Conductor: Luciano Di Martino

Soloists, Orchestra, Choir and Ballet of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 10 – JAMES BOND LIVE IN CONCERT

The most famous songs from the James Bond movies

Starring: Ruth Koleva

Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra

Conductor: Nayden Todorov.

JULY 17 – PIANO BATTLE

International music show

Starring: Paul Cibis and Andreas Kern (Germany)

Conductor: Konstantin Dobroykov

Orchestra of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 21 – OTELLO – VERDI

Starring: Kamen Chanev, Tanya Ivanova, Alberto Gazale (Italy)

Conductor: Dian Tchobanov.

JULY 24 – VESKO ESCHKENAZY & LUDMIL ANGELOV – ARGENTINA MI AMOR

A tango night with the the works of Julio Cesar Sanders, Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla and Ariel Ramirez

Conductor: Stanislav Ushev

Orchestra and Ballet of Opera Plovdiv.

JULY 28 – CARMEN – BIZET

Starring: Nadya Krasteva, Dean Vachkov, Ivan Momirov

Conductor: Grzegorz Nowak, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.

Tickets are available via eventim.bg.

Comments

comments