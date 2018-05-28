Annual ‘Opera in the Park’ in Sofia from June 15 to 30 2018

Sofia Opera and Ballet’s annual Opera in the Park series of performances is being held in the GS Rakovski military academy park in Sofia from June 15 to 30 2018.

The programme:

June 15, 8pm: Lakme by Leo Delibes.

June 16, 11am: The Three Piggies, a children’s opera by Alexander Raychev.

June 16, 8pm: Cinderella by Gioachino Rossini.

June 17, 11am: Winnie the Pooh, a children’s opera by Andrey Drenikov.

June 17, 8pm: The Elixir of Love by Gaetano Donizetti.

June 22, 23, 8pm:La Dame aux Camélias by Sergey Onsov (ballet performance on themes from Verdi’s La Traviata).

June 23, 24, 28, 11am: A Story with Ducks, a Bear and a Fox, a children’s opera by Georgi Kostov.

June 24, 30, 8pm: Giselle by Adolphe Adam.

June 29, 8pm: Zorba the Greek by Mikis Theodorakis.

June 30, 11am: Apollo et Hyacinthus, a children’s opera based on W. A. Mozart.

For details about tickets, please visit the website of Sofia Opera and Ballet.

(Photo: Robert Proksa/sxc.hu)

