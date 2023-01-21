Bulgaria’s mountain resorts report improved skiing conditions

Bulgaria’s major mountain resorts reported improved conditions for skiing on January 21, with snow cover better than the dire situation of weeks ago.

In Bansko, where the FIS Snowboard World Cup Bansko 2023 is underway on January 21 and 22, Bansko App’s Lance Nelson said conditions were very good: “Excellent today. Forecast for snow and cold temperatures looking good”.

On the afternoon of January 21, there were five lifts and three ski runs open in Bansko, according to the resort’s official website, which said that snow cover at Todorko was 50cm.

The official website of Pamporovo said that snow cover was 46cm at Studenets, 53cm at Snezhanka, 46cm at Malina and 20cm at Mechi Chal. Seven lifts and seven ski runs were open, according to the site.

Pamporovo is forecast to see light snow periodically over the next few days. Web camera footage from the resort showed many people enjoying the slopes on Saturday.

The mountain resort of Borovets opened night skiing on January 20, and until the end of February, there were will be night skiing on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

According to Borovets’s site, on January 21 snow cover was 55cm at Hotel Rila, 60cm at Sytnyakovo, 65cm at Yastrebets and 40cm at Markudjik. Seven lifts in Borovets were operating and 14 slopes were open.

On February 23, the FIS Cross-Country Skiing PIBA Cup will take place in Borovets.

The provisional opening date of the season at Sofia’s Vitosha mountain is January 23, but the official site cautioned that this was dependent on conditions being suitable.

(Photo: Bansko App, which provides regular updates on conditions and other vital topical information about the resort)

