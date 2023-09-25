The Sofia Globe

Ukraine confers state honour on two Bulgarian politicians

The Sofia Globe staff ,

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Bulgaria congratulates the chairperson of the Sofia city council Georgi Georgiev and Member of Parliament Manol Peykov for being awarded the State Award of Ukraine – Order of Merit, Third Degree, the embassy said in a Facebook post on September 25.

Georgiev and Peykov were awarded for their significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and promotion of the Ukrainian state in the world, the embassy said.

Peykov, an MP for the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition and a publisher, has taken several private humanitarian initiatives, including fundraising to provide power generators to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, while Sofia municipality has also undertaken initiatives to provide for people fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine. Georgiev is a city councillor for the GERB group.

