Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 224 deaths, 3020 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 224 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Monday, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 28 325, according to the November 30 report by the unified information portal.

Of 36 559 tests done in the past day, 3020 – about 8.26 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 692 376 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 105 123 are active, a decrease of 169 in the number of active cases in the past day.

The report said that 2965 people had been registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 558 928.

There are 6526 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 946 newly-admitted. There are 723 in intensive care, a decrease of 33 compared with the figure in the November 29 report.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 331.

So far, 3 311 004 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 15 819 in the past day.

A total of 1 762 938 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7782 in the past day, with 92 804 having received a booster dose, including 5134 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!