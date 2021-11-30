Ten districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Ten out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the November 30 update by the unified information portal.

The 10 districts are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Montana, Pernik, Rousse, Sofia district, Sofia city and Haskovo.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Vratsa, 723.81 out of 100 000. In the city of Sofia, the morbidity rate is 605.16 per 100 000.

Seventeen districts are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

One district, Kurdzhali, is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 484.43 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, placing it at the level of a red zone.

