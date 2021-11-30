Bulgaria’s capital Sofia sees first snowfall of winter 2021

Share this: Facebook

Capital city Sofia and many other places in Bulgaria saw the first snowfall of the 2021 winter season on November 30.

By 8am, about 12cm of snow had fallen in Sofia and by 9am, the municipality had received more than 150 reports of branches and trees brought down by heavy snow.

The snow disrupted some tram traffic, including after a tree fell across tram tracks on Journalist Square in the capital city.

Traffic on the Hemus and Trakiya motorways in the direction of Sofia was complicated by the snowfall and the operation of snow-clearing machines, media reports said.