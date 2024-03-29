Bulgaria basks in warm spring weather as temperature records set

Records for maximum temperatures were set at Bulgaria’s Black Sea major coast cities on March 29, according to the country’s weather bureau.

In Bulgaria’s main Black Sea city of Varna on Friday, thermometers recorded 25.6 degrees Celsius – 1.10 degrees C above the record set in 1940.

In Bourgas at the Black Sea, the thermometers at noon showed 25.9 degrees. This is the highest figure that has been recorded on that date since the 1960s in the seaside city.

For Saturday, the forecast was for 28 degrees in the cities of Plovdiv and Yambol, in Sandanski in southern Bulgaria 27 degrees, and in capital city Sofia, 25 degrees C. In Sofia, as the working week came to a close, crowds flocked to the city’s parks and public places to rejoice in the comfortably welcoming warm spring weather.

According to Bulgaria’s weather forecasters, at the start of next month, average maximum temperatures on April 1 across the country will be between 25 and 30 degrees C.

With astronomical spring having arrived on March 20 and trees blossoming everywhere in Bulgaria, heralding the coming of another warm summer, restaurateurs were setting out their summer tables and at Bulgaria’s Black Sea, there were the first to take a dip in anticipation of the coming summer.

