Prime Minister: Rumours Bulgaria will send troops to Ukraine are work of lie factories

Bulgaria sending troops to Ukraine has never been discussed in any way and “and as long as I am Prime Minister, there will be no such discussion,” newly-elected PM Nikolai Denkov said in an interview with public broadcaster Bulgarian National Radio on June 11.

“The lie factories have been activated,” Denkov said.

“We will not send troops to Ukraine. These are quite deliberately spread lies with the aim of scaring people, turning them against the elected government,” said Denkov, who took office as head of the newly-elected government on June 6.

“There is no basis in this lie. It was refuted, quite officially by the Defence Minister in the caretaker government. No one is discussing the issue of sending troops to Ukraine. This is just one lie, which – by the way – was repeated by Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova,” he said.

Denkov said that there were political forces such as Vuzrazhdane that were acting on the principle “the worse for the state, the better for the party leadership”.

“And whether it is good for the people, they don’t care,” he said.

The Bulgarian government that took office this week did so with the votes of the 49th National Assembly’s two largest coalitions, GERB-UDF and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria. Both favour Bulgaria supplying military equipment and weaponry to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s illegal invasion. Such moves were opposed by the now-departed caretaker governments appointed by President Roumen Radev, who favours “peace”.

A few days after taking office, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev held talks with Ukrainian ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk on the possibilities of Bulgaria providing humanitarian and military-technical assistance to Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said.

