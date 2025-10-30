Bulgaria’s Parliament amends Defence Act

Bulgaria’s Parliament voted on October 30 to approve the second and final reading of amendments to the Defence and Armed Forces Act.

Parliament authorised the use of weapons and/or technical means by the armed forces against drones in the protection and defence of military facilities, permanent deployment points, military formations, equipment and naval vessels.

The amendments increase by two years the age limit for service of military personnel who have not exercised their right to a pension for insurance length of service and age under the terms of the Social Security Code.

In addition, the amendments create an explicit regulation determining the activities of the Supreme High Command, and provide a definition of the term “deterrence” of military threats.

The amendments expand the possibilities for declaring a state of emergency and activating the armed forces in the event of war.

They provide for social benefits for military personnel, including paternity leave for fathers upon birth or adoption of children, as well as expanding the scope of training in vocational colleges.

In a separate vote on October 30, MPs ratified the international treaty that updates the deadlines for the implementation of the contract for the supply of AIM-9X Block II missiles from the United States.

