Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2025 was 3.5%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2025 was 3.5 per cent, down from 3.6 per cent in August 2025 and from four per cent in September 2024, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on October 30, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

Eurostat said that the EU unemployment rate was 6.0 per cent in September 2025, stable compared with August 2025 and up from 5.9 per cent in September 2024.

In September 2025, the euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3 per cent, stable compared with August 2025 as well as with September 2024.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in September 2025 was 14.5 per cent, down from 15.2 per cent in August 2025 and up from 11.3 per cent in September 2024.

In September 2025, the youth unemployment rate was 14.8 per cent in the EU, stable compared with August 2025, and 14.4 per cent in the euro area, up from 14.3 per cent in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Michael Maechtlinger/ freeimages.com)