Bulgaria utilities regulator raises gas prices by 7.9% for November 2025

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator has approved a 7.9 per cent increase in the regulated gas price in the country for the month of November, setting the new price at 65.82 leva a MWh, or 33.65 euro a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

Despite the price increase, the fourth in as many months, the price set by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) for November is lower than the one recorded the same month of 2024, when the regulator set a price of 68.69 leva a MWh.

The EWRC said that the bulk of domestic consumption for November will be covered by gas received under the long-term gas contract with Azerbaijan. Additionally, state-owned gas company Bulgargaz has contracted two liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries that will cover part of the demand, EWRC said.

