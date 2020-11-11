Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister meets pharma representatives over medicines shortages

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov was holding talks with representatives of the pharmaceutical sector to find a solution to the shortage of certain medicines used in the treatment of patients with Covid-19, Bulgarian National Television said on November 11.

Wholesalers and retailers, manufacturers and the Executive Agency for Medicines are considering possible measures to respond to the situation, the report said.

BNT said that the most acute problem is the lack of anticoagulants, which, in addition to being very important in the treatment of viral infections, are used by many pregnant women.

The report quoted the Health Ministry’s press centre as saying that a statement from Angelov was not expected.

In other news related to Covid-19 in Bulgaria on November 11:

The Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) issued a statement warning that self-medication is extremely dangerous.

The BMA issued the statement in connection with numerous posts on social networks and websites “written by doctors or pretending to be such” recommending medications for home treatment of Covid-19.

Some of the items recommended were downright dangerous while others “are frankly useless in the situation and are commercial advertising of food supplements,” the BMA said.

BNT reported that Greece has closed its borders to tourists.

Only Greek citizens, foreigners legally residing in the country, property owners, as well as EU citizens traveling for business, health reasons and other urgent needs are allowed to cross the border. Documentary proof must be shown.

On November 11, Bulgaria’s National Assembly for the first time carried out registration to begin its sitting by counting in both those present in the chamber and MPs registering online.

The five MPs who registered as present online were all from Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party, including some who registered from hospital rooms.

A proposal by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party to summon Health Minister Angelov for a hearing failed because, according to Speaker Tsveta Karanyancheva, it did not comply with the rules of procedure.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!