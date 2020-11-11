Bulgaria’s Health Minister says no shortage of medicines to treat Covid-19 patients

Share this: Facebook

At national level, Bulgaria does not have a shortage of any of the medications used to treat Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on November 11.

Angelov was speaking after a meeting with the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union, pharmaceutical distribution firms and the Medicines Agency.

He said that it was the stockpiling of medicines that gave the impression of a shortage.

“We also do not have a specific drug that is used to treat this viral infection. The drugs that are used are for the prevention of bacterial complications in this viral infection,” Angelov said.

He said that the ministry had been told of a shortage of low-molecular weight heparin.

Pregnant women prescribed the drug must produce the prescriptions at pharmacies, and a certificate of a laboratory genetic test for the likelihood of thrombophilia in the patient, so as not to imperil the available quantities of the medication at pharmacies.

Angelov said that by the end of the day, the Medicines Agency would post on its website a list of pharmacies that had low-molecular weight heparin in stock.

He said that hospitals had sufficient stocks of antibiotics, heparin and dexamethasone to treat those in need of these medications.

There have been several reports recently of shortages at pharmacies in Bulgaria, notably of antibiotics. Health officials have issued a number of warnings against taking antibiotics needlessly and against taking excessive doses of Vitamin D and immune system boosters.

