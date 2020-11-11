Covid-19: Distance learning periods for schools in several parts of Bulgaria extended

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pupils at high schools in several parts of Bulgaria, including its five largest cities, will continue distance learning for varying periods of time.

Currently, an order by Bulgaria’s Health Ministry, in effect until November 12, suspends classroom learning in high schools and universities, switching to distance learning, as well as suspending extracurricular activities for pupils and students.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, high school pupils will continue with distance learning until November 27 inclusive, according to a statement on the municipality’s website.

Sixth and seventh grade pupils in Sofia will go over to distance learning from November 13, provisionally until November 27.

The municipality said that the number of ill and quarantined children and pupils was 6265, while 780 teachers are in quarantine.

All sixth to 12th grade pupils in Bulgaria’s municipality of Plovdiv have gone over to distance learning from November 11 to 22 inclusive.

In Varna, a recommendation has been made to the district crisis headquarters that all pupils from the sixth to 12th grades inclusive remain on distance learning until November 20.

For pupils from the first to fifth grades in the Varna district, decisions will be made individually by heads of schools.

In the Bourgas district, pupils from the sixth to 12th grades will be on distance learning from November 12 to 25 inclusive, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

In the Rousse district, classroom learning for pupils from the fifth to 12th grades has been suspended up to November 20.

In Pazardzhik, pupils from the sixth to 12th grades in Pazardzhik municipality will be on distance learning until November 22 while classroom learning will resume at the remaining municipalities in the district.

In the Kurdzhali district, high school pupils will return to class on November 16, while fifth to seventh grade pupils remain on distance learning until November 27, as do universities in the district.

In Blagoevgrad, pupils from the sixth to the 12th grades will be on distance learning from November 12 to 22.

In the district of Stara Zagora, high school pupils return to class on November 12.

(Photo via freepik.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!