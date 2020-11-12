Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 47 more deaths, 58 699 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Forty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1898, according to the November 12 daily report by the national information system.

A total of 3945 people tested positive for new coronavirus in the past day, after 10 830 PCR tests were done.

Of those who tested positive, the largest numbers are in the city of Sofia, 1116, and the districts of Plovdiv, 378, and Varna, 295.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 192, Bourgas 281, Veliko Turnovo 144, Vidin 36, Vratsa 95, Gabrovo 157, Dobrich 50, Kurdzhali 23, Kyustendil 66, Lovech 32, Montana 37, Pazardzhik 85, Pernik 105, Pleven 101, Razgrad 30, Rousse 148, Silistra 43, Sliven 47, Smolyan 33, Sofia district 101, Stara Zagora 110, Turgovishte 22, Haskovo 80, Shoumen 58 and Yambol 80.

To date, 87 311 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 58 699 are active. This is an increase of 2983 active cases in the past day.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has risen by 915 to 26 714.

There are 4478 patients in hospital, an increase of 302 in the past day. Of these, 276 are in intensive care, a decrease of four compared with the previous day.

A total of 181 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to 4478.

