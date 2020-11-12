Bulgaria’s exports in January – September 2020 down 7.7% y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria in January – September 2020 was 40 069.2 million leva, about 7.7 per cent less than in January – September 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 12, citing preliminary figures.

In September 2020 the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 4 833.1 million leva, a decrease of 1.8 per cent compared with September 2019, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in the period January – September 2020 amounted to 43 105.5 million leva (at cost, insurance and freight, CIF prices, about 11.3 per cent less than in January – September 2019.

In September 2020, the total imports of goods decreased by 1.4 per cent compared with September 2019, adding up to 5 288.7 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports Free on Board, FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – September 2020, amounting to 3 036.3 million leva.

In September 2020, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 455.6 million leva.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!