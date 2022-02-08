Bulgaria’s Shoumen district steps up anti-epidemic measures

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s district of Shoumen is stepping up its anti-epidemic measures as of February 9 because the increased Covid-19 morbidity rate in the district.

From February 9, restaurants in Shoumen may use no more than 50 per cent of their capacity.

Pupils in the fifth to 12th grades will rotate between in-person and distance learning.

A total of 219 pupils in the district are in quarantine and two classes are quarantined.

Radio Shoumen reported the head of a primary school in Shoumen as saying that while there were not that many pupils who were ill, the problem was the number of teachers who had Covid-19.

At the largest school in Shoumen, Sava Dobroplodni, 10 teachers were in quarantine and the school was having difficulty finding substitutes, the report said.

(Photo: flick.com/Sludge G)

