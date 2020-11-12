Bulgaria signs 984M leva contract for two new naval vessels

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry signed on November 12 a contract worth 984 million leva (about 503 million euro) including value-added tax with German firm Fr. Lürssen Werft for the building and delivery of two naval patrol vessels.

The ships are expected to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Construction will be carried out in Bulgaria’s Delfin shipyard in the Black Sea city of Varna.

The contract provides for training of both the crews and the engineering staff.

The ships will have the capability to participate in a wide range of Nato and EU naval operations, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“With the implementation of the project, the Navy will acquire modern capabilities to counter surface, underwater and air enemies,” the statement said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said: “Today is an important day for the Navy. With this project we took the second step for the modernisation of the Bulgarian military after the signing of the contract for new fighter jets. I hope it’s not the last.”

(Photo: Ministry of Defence)

