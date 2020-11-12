Covid-19: Bulgaria extends current restrictions to November 30

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry announced that it has amended the anti-epidemic restrictions, which it imposed last month until November 12, and extended their validity until November 30.

The bulk of the restrictions introduced on October 27 remain in place unchanged. One notable modification concerns schools – where previously only high schools switched to distance learning, the new guidelines require high schools and middle schools to switch to distance learning if they are in districts with more than 119.9 cases of Covid-19 per 100 000 population and if at least 15 per cent of pupils were absent during the November 4-11 period due to “reasons related to the appearance of Covid-19 symptoms.”

As regards universities, distance learning remains in effect, but the amended regulations make an exception for practical sessions that cannot be held in an online environment, provided all necessary health precautions are taken to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Several additional measures have been included in the new order: supermarkets and pharmacies are required to reserve the 8am-10am period for shopping by people aged 65 or older; restaurants are required to shut down between 11.30pm and 6am, although home deliveries can continue during that time; unaccompanied minors are banned from visiting shopping malls.

The move comes as new Covid-19 infections and deaths have remained high, with active cases reaching 58 699 according to the November 12 daily report by the national information system, while the number of total cases since the start of the pandemic reached 87 311.

