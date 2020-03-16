Bulgaria annual CPI records 3.7% inflation in February

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 3.7 per cent inflation in February, down from 4.2 per cent in January, data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on March 16 showed.
Monthly CPI inflation in February was 0.1 per cent. It was the tenth time that the monthly CPI figure showed an increase during the previous 12 months, with deflation recorded in June and September 2019.
Food prices were 0.5 per cent higher compared to January, while non-food and services prices both fell by 0.2 per cent. Compared to February 2019, food prices were 6.7 per cent higher, with non-food prices rising by 1.5 per cent, while services prices rose by 2.6 per cent.
The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, was flat on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation in February was 3.1 per cent.
Food and beverage prices were 6.5 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 2.3 per cent and transportation costs were 2.6 per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.2 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.
