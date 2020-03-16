Covid-19: European Commission presents guidelines for border measures

The European Commission presented guidelines on March 16 to EU countries on health-related border management measures in the context of the Covid-19 emergency, the Commission said.
People identified as at risk of spreading Covid-19 should have access to appropriate health care, either in the country of arrival or in the country of departure, and this should be coordinated between the two, the guidelines say.
Free circulation of goods is also crucial to maintain availability of goods.
“This is particularly crucial for essential goods such as food supplies including livestock, vital medical and protective equipment and supplies,” the Commission said.
More generally, control measures should not cause serious disruption of supply chains, essential services of general interest and of national economies and the EU economy as a whole, the statement said.
(Photo: Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry)