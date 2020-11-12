EU ups contribution to COVAX to 500M euro for Covid-19 vaccines for low and middle-income countries

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Union announced on November 12 that it will contribute an additional 100 million in grant funding to support the COVAX Facility to secure access to the future Covid-19 vaccine in low and middle-income countries.

The funds will complement the 400 million euro in guarantees the EU already committed for COVAX, making the EU one of the leading donors, the European Commission said in a media statement.

“With this new contribution, the EU is further stepping up investment in support of the global recovery,” the statement said.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made the announcement at the virtual Paris Peace Forum, where world leaders and international organisations are discussing the global response and the recovery from the pandemic.

The proposed allocation of 100 million euro from the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) general reserve will adopt the form of a grant contribution to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as administrator of COVAX Facility, the world’s facility for universal and fair access to Covid-19 vaccines.

(Photo: Brian Hoskins/freeimages.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!