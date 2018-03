Share this: Facebook

Fake news about the removal of the Alexander the Great statue from the main Skopje Square cause the mobilisation of a crowd.

Late on Wednesday evening some few people were alarmed in the Macedonian capital by the leaked fake news about the removal of the equestrian statue of Alexander the Great from the main square in Skopje, ahead of and due to the visit to the city of the Greek Foreign minister, Nikos Kotzias.

