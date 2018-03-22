Bulgaria signs 81M leva deal with Russian aircraft corporation for logistics support for MiG-29s

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry has said that it has signed a framework agreement worth 81 million leva (about 41.4 million euro) with Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG (RSK MiG) for the supply of spare parts and services for the Bulgarian Air Force’s MiG-29 fighter jets.

The installation of the spare parts will be carried out by Bulgarian engineers at the Graf Ignatievo Bulgarian Air Force base.

The ministry said that the Integrated Logistics Support Framework for MiG-29 aircraft was signed after all procedural deadlines for public procurement appeals had expired.

“In this way, the maintenance and repair of 12 MiG-29 combat and three training aircraft will be provided for four years,” the Defence Ministry said.

“It thus restores the airworthiness of the Air Force fighter jets and ensures their operation, including the performance of air space security tasks.”

The agreement did not mean the cancellation or delay of the procedure for acquiring a new type of multipurpose combat aircraft, the preparation of which is in an advanced phase and is expected by the end of April to be submitted to the National Assembly, the Defence Ministry said.

