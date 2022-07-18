Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport plans large increase in check-in counters

Significantly more check-in counters will be provided at the refurbished Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport in Bulgaria’s capital city, the airport said in a media statement on July 18.

The project foresees, in the next year and a half, an increase in the number of check-in counters from the current 34 to 52.

The concession-holder’s strategy for a five-star regional airport includes a number of improvements at the airport, including the transfer of aircraft traffic from the 70-year-old Terminal 1 building to Terminal 2 following the latter’s complete redevelopment, the statement said.

“More check-in counters mean greater convenience to our customers, improved airport capacity, faster passenger service,” Sofia Airport said.

In order to make room for the new counters, the domestic flights area will be relocated, allowing Varna and Bourgas passengers to make use of the terminal’s dining, shopping and other rest facilities, which is currently not possible.

All check-in counters will be connected to a completely new baggage handling system that will allow passengers to process their own checked luggage.

The development of the departure area is planned for 2023, the statement said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

