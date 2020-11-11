Remembrance Day ceremony held in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Share this: Facebook

A Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the Commonwealth war graves section of Sofia Central Cemetery on November 11 2020.

As a measure against the spread of Covid-19, participation in this year’s ceremony was limited to diplomats and senior military officers. The service was streamed live on the Facebook page of the British embassy.

The ceremony was addressed by British ambassador Rob Dixon and, as is traditional, the Exhortation was delivered:

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

This was followed by the sounding of the Last Post, the keeping of two minutes of silence, the sounding of Reveille, and wreath-laying.