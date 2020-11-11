Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 80 more deaths, active cases rise to 55 716

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Eighty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1851, the national information system daily report on November 11 said.

Of 11 068 PCR tests done in the past day, 4390 proved positive, the report said.

The largest number of newly-confirmed cases are in the city of Sofia, 1318.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 229, Bourgas 156, Varna 301, Veliko Turnovo 41, Vidin eight, Vratsa 81, Gabrovo 68, Dobrich 25, Kurdzhali 22, Kyustendil 141, Lovech 45, Montana 79, Pazardzhik 106, Pernik 92, Pleven 135, Plovdiv 471, Razgrad 51, Rousse 218, Silistra 105, Sliven 61, Smolyan 18, Sofia district 131, Stara Zagora 196, Turgovishte 25, Haskovo 86, Shoumen 95 and Yambol 86.

To date, 83 366 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 55 716 are active – an increase of 3794 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 25 799 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 516 in the past day.

There are 4176 patients in hospital, an increase of 172 in the past 24 hours. Two hundred and eighty are in intensive care, an increase of 10 in the past day.

A total of 155 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 3278.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!