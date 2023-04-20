Prices of driving lessons in Bulgaria rose 18% in 2022, second-highest increase in EU

Prices of driving lessons, tests, licences and roadworthiness tests in Bulgaria rose by 18 per cent in 2022, the second-highest increase in the European Union, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat.

Among the EU countries, the highest annual average rates of change for prices of driving lessons, tests, licences and roadworthiness tests in 2022 were reported in Czech Republic, 19.6 per cent.

In third place was Italy, 13.3 per cent, followed by Lithuania 11.2 per cent and Poland 11.1 per cent.

In the same year, Cyprus was the only EU country to see prices of these services drop, by 1.6 per cent.

The countries with the smallest increases were Croatia, 0.2 per cent, Greece 0.7 per cent and Ireland one per cent.

Eurostat said that in 2018, the annual average rates of change were far smaller: no EU country registered a two-digit increase. In that year, the average rates of change of prices for these services varied between -2.2 per cent in Lithuania and +7.1 per cent in Hungary.

In 2022, prices of driving lessons, tests, licences and roadworthiness tests were, on average, 4.8 per cent higher than in 2021, a rate of change almost three times the one in 2018, when it stood at 1.7 per cent compared with 2017.

In 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 crisis, the annual average rate of change (+1.6 per cent) was lower than in 2019 (+2.0 per cent).

However, in 2021, this rate doubled, reaching +3.2 per cent. This is in line with the general increase of inflation in services, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Sardinelly)

