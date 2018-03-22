Bulgarian Parliament scraps public procurement rule for repairs to fence at Turkish border

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on March 22 to approve the second and final reading of amendments to the Public Procurement Act that will allow contracts to repair the fence at the Turkish border to be awarded without going to tender.

The amendments were adopted with 94 votes in favour, 51 against and eight abstentions.

The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, the fourth-largest group in Parliament, opposed the amendments, seeing them as a jobs-for-pals scheme.

