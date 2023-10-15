The Sofia Globe

Bulgarian troops, vehicles to travel on country’s roads for scheduled military exercise

The Sofia Globe staff

From October 16 to 24 2023, personnel and military equipment will be moved along Bulgaria’s national road network from the town of Kazanluk in the Stara Zagora district to the Koren training ground in the Haskovo district, the Defence Ministry said.

The move is in connection with upcoming tactical exercises of formations from the 61st Stryam Mechanised Brigade – Karlovo from the Ground Forces.

Throughout the exercise period, traffic will be intense in both directions, the statement said.

