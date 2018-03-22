FDI in Bulgaria in January 2018 was 158.8M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first month of the year stood at 158.8 million euro, the equivalent of 0.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed. In January 2017, FDI was 96.5 million euro, but the BNB originally reported an inflow of 54 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, stood at 19.9 million euro (compared to 4.7 million euro in January 2017) and there were no re-invested earnings (versus 29.9 million euro a year earlier). Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.3 million euro, compared to 0.8 million euro in the first month of last year.

