Mayor of Bulgaria’s Plovdiv tests positive for Covid-19

Plovdiv mayor Zdravko Dimitrov said on Facebook on October 26 that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“During the weekend I felt exhausted, so I immediately did another PCR test and today the results are clear. My work commitments have not stopped and despite the preventive measures I have followed, my test for Covid-19 is positive,” Dimitrov said.

He said that he was undergoing home treatment and hoped for a speedy recovery.

“I call once again on citizens to respect all preventive measures and to limit their contacts as much as possible,” he said.

Plovdiv has among the highest number of confirmed cases among Bulgaria’s districts.

To date, 3370 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in the Plovdiv district, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

Taking together the daily reports by Bulgaria’s national information system from October 19 to 26, a total of 779 new cases have been confirmed in the Plovdiv district in the past week.

An October 26 meetings of Plovdiv’s district crisis staff against Covid-19 decided against ordering night clubs and discos to close, while ordering that additional hospital beds for Covid-19 patients be made available.

