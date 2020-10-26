Bulgaria’s Prosecutor-General in quarantine after family member tests positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev said on Twitter on October 26 that he had quarantined himself, and was awaiting instructions from health authorities, after a family member tested positive for new coronavirus.

One of Geshev’s five deputies will stand in for him for the duration of the quarantine.

“By personal example and following the rules, everyone helps doctors in their fight against the pandemic,” Geshev said in his message on Twitter.

Geshev has been the subject of protests in Bulgaria for more than three months demanding his resignation and that of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government.

On October 26, Kiril Dobrev, an MP for the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, said that he had tested positive for Covid-10, the third BSP MP to announce a positive test in the past four days.

“Let’s philosophise less and follow the measures more. Let’s choose another way to act in defiance of the government, this is not about it, but about the doctors. About the Bulgarian doctors who are really exhausted,” Dobrev said.

On October 24, Ivan Ivanov, a BSP MP from Varna, said that he had tested positive.

Ivanov underwent a PCR test after the party called on all of its MPs who had been in contact with Dragomir Stoynev to be tested. Stoynev announced on October 22 on Facebook that he had tested positive.

