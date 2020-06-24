Poll: Two-thirds of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria intend cutting price of packages

Share this: Facebook

About 65.6 per cent of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria intend cutting prices of packages and close to 50 per cent the prices of overnight stays, according to a poll done by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) in June 2020.

This was the third successive poll by the NSI to assess the response of accommodation establishments to the State of Emergency and successive epidemic declaration because of Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

The poll, the results of which were released on June 24, found that 57.5 per cent of the establishments intended offering their clients an alternative period to use their reservations.

According to the poll, close to 30 per cent of managers responded to the situation by sending employees on unpaid leave. About 20.4 per cent sent employees on paid leave.

About 22.4 per cent dismissed or reduced staff, the NSI said.

The poll found 11.3 per cent of managers allowed staff to work from home, or reduced staff salaries.

Just more than 44 per cent said that in May 2020, their revenue was lower than in May 2019, while 40.1 per cent said that there was no change.

Close to 17 per cent expected to suspend operations temporarily and 2.2 per cent expected to shut down permanently.

About 16 per cent expected to continue operations as before the State of Emergency while close to 64 per cent expected to continue working, albeit with reduced volume, the NSI said.

