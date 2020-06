Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The final programme for the 23rd International Jazz Festival in Bansko, being held from August 8 to 14, has been released.

The Jazz Fest facebook page says that “due to hygiene precautions regarding the emergency situation, in the square in Bansko, in the sitting places, 500 people will be allowed to buy tickets for every night of the program. The price of the ticket will be 20 leva.”

To continue reading, please visit banskoblog.com

Become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments