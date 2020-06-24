Water restrictions in Bulgaria’s Pernik end

Share this: Facebook

Water restrictions in the Bulgarian town of Pernik, about 26km from capital city Sofia, have been lifted as of June 24, according to a notice on the municipal website.

The water restrictions were in effect for seven months because of low water levels in the Studena dam.

Former environment minister Neno Dimov and two other officials face charges of criminal mismanagement that prosecutors allege led to the water crisis in Pernik.

“Studena Dam is full. The water restrictions in Pernik are falling away. It remains to learn our lessons and not repeat the mistakes,” mayor Stanislav Vladimirov said on Facebook.

The volume of water in Studena dam is approaching 21 million cubic metres. It has a capacity of 25 million cubic metres.

The manager of the water supply company, Borislav Ivanov, said that the situation of the end of last year and the beginning of 2020 would not be repeated.

“We can be calm that in the coming months, not to mention years, we will not have problems,” he said.

As of June 24, the water supply from the Sofia water supply system has been stopped. The permit for the use of water from Beli Iskar Dam remains and the water supply system will be used if necessary, Ivanov said.

