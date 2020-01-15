Anglo-American School of Sofia holding Open House on Febuary 5

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Are you curious to know more about Bulgaria’s top international school? Have you ever wondered what it might be like to send your children to school there? Well here’s your chance to find out. The Anglo-American School of Sofia (AAS) is holding an Open House for parents who’d like to experience the atmosphere of a normal school day. It is at 08.45 on Wednesday, 5 February, with a school tour and an opportunity to talk to students and staff. To attend, all you need to do is register your place here https://www.aas-sofia.org/open-house

Nestling in the foothills of Mount Vitosha, in the fresher air away from the bustle of the city centre, The Anglo-American School of Sofia (AAS) is a not for profit, private secular school without affiliation to any religious denomination, political party or interest group. It has been the international school of choice for the children of diplomats, expatriates and host nation families since 1967.

AAS proudly serves not only the international community, but also local, internationally minded Bulgarian families in Sofia who appreciate the value of an independent international education. With almost 600 students, aged 4 to 19, the school offers an international and multi-sourced curriculum that is concept-driven and inquiry-based, looking beyond the classroom and preparing students for the challenges and opportunities that the world has to offer. AAS is a truly international school with two-thirds of the student body and over half of the teachers from countries outside Bulgaria. Currently they have 50 nationalities represented at the school.

AAS takes pride in its academic achievement – offering the globally recognised International Baccalaureate at diploma level – while valuing creativity and athletic talent with equal vigor. Based on US, UK and leading European curricula, it is an entirely English-speaking school (apart from World Language lessons) with support offered to students for whom English is not their first language. In addition, it has a very strong extracurricular programme across the school and a lot of opportunities for foreign travel with school teams in the secondary division.

Set in the most incredible, modern campus, the school provides not only an outstanding learning environment, but also a caring community, full of parents, students and staff who know what it means to be internationally mobile.

https://www.aas-sofia.org

Paid Publication

Comments

comments