New strike cancels several Lufthansa flights between Frankfurt, Munich and Bulgaria’s capital

A new strike has resulted in the cancellation of several Lufthansa flights on March 11 and 12 between Frankfurt and Sofia Airport, and on March 13 between Munich and Sofia Airport.

According to Sofia Airport, the cancelled flights are:

March 11

LH1430 landing from Frankfurt at 5.50pm

LH1431 departure to Frankfurt at 6.40pm

March 12

LH1429 departure to Frankfurt at 6.35am

LH1426 landing from Frankfurt at 1.20pm

LH1427 departure to Frankfurt at 3pm

LH1428 landing from Frankfurt at 10.35pm

March 13

LH1707 departure to Munich at 6.10am

LH1702 landing from Munich at 1pm

LH1703 departure to Munich at 1.45pm

LH1704 landing from Munich at 6.10pm

LH1705 departure to Munich at 6.55pm

LH1706 landing from Munich at 10.45pm.

Lufthansa said on its website that the UFO union had called on Lufthansa cabin crew to strike on March 12 in Frankfurt and March 13 in Munich.

As a result, the airline will have to adjust its flight programme on both days, Lufthansa said.

“Guests whose flights are affected by the UFO strike are currently being rebooked. This process has the highest priority for us and is still ongoing. We therefore ask for your patience,” the airline said.

“Guests whose booking has already been processed will receive information about the cancellation of their flight and, of course, rebooking options individually by email or in the Lufthansa app,” it said.

Frankfurt Airport asked all Lufthansa passengers to check the status of their flight on the airline’s website at www.lufthansa.com before travelling to the airport. Passengers of all other airlines are also advised to check their flight status, the airport said.

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.