Bulgaria’s Labour Inspectorate reports spike in complaints about pay, dismissals

Bulgaria’s Labour Inspectorate has received close to 600 complaints since March 13, when the State of Emergency was voted by Parliament, with about a third about pay and termination of employment, Bulgarian National Radio reported on April 3.

The Labour Inspectorate said that this was about 50 per cent higher than the number of complaints usually received at this time of year.

The inspectorate has terminated scheduled inspections and refocused its efforts on following up the complaints.

It is also carrying out checks to monitor compliance by employers with the mandatory measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The inspectorate issued a reminder that even during a State of Emergency, employers cannot send employees on unpaid leave without their consent.

Employees should not sign documents when they do not agree with the contents – for example, termination of a work contract by mutual agreement or retroactively, or an application for unpaid leave.

Employers continue to be obliged to comply with the law regarding termination of employment, notice period and other statutory requirements of labour law.



The inspectorate said that it would inform the Prosecutor’s Office about abuses, such as employees being pressured to sign an agreement of termination of employment by mutual agreement or to sign applications for unpaid leave.

