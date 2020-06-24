Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Cabinet to extend epidemic declaration to July 15

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has asked the Cabinet to extend the Covid-19 epidemic declaration, due to expire on June 30, to July 15.

Speaking at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting on June 24, Ananiev said that his proposal was based not only on the latest data “but also on an in-depth analysis of the development of the disease in our country”.

He said that since June 9, there had been a significant increase in the reported numbers of carriers and patients with new coronavirus.

While from May 27 to June 9, the average daily number of newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus had been 26, from June 10 to June 23, it had been 84.

Ananiev said that the number of tests also had increased, with 36 licensed laboratories.

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said that unless discipline among the public at football matches improved, with regard to maintaining physical distancing, he would order that matches be played without spectators present.

The national information system showed that as of June 24, of the 2946 samples tested in the past 24 hours, a total of 130 had proved positive.

This was the second-highest increase in newly-confirmed cases in a single day, after the figure rose by 132 on June 19.

To date, 4114 cases of Covid-19, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, have been confirmed.

There are currently 1689 active cases, up by 83 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2217 people have recovered, increasing by 46 in the past 24 hours.

There are 362 patients in hospital, 13 of them in intensive care.

A total of 371 medical personnel have tested positive to date, with the figure rising by seven in the past day.

The death toll has risen by one to a total of 208, following the death of a 65-year-old woman who also had diabetes, chronic neurological and heart disease.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

