Bulgaria expresses condolences over helicopter crash in which Ukraine’s Interior Minister, 17 others died

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on January 18 that it was overwhelmed by the news of the helicopter crash in Brovary, near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, in which many people, including children, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and Interior Ministry officials officials died.

“Sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to everyone, affected by this tragedy,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

Deutsche Welle reported on January 18 that according to Ukrainian police, 18 people were killed in the crash, including three children. Nine of them were on board.

On Twitter, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry expressed its sincere condolences regarding the tragic incident.

There were numerous messages of condolences from leaders of the EU and EU countries, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and the entire country.

“We are mourning with you,” Von der Leyen said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter: “The helicopter crash in Brovary is a terrible tragedy, claiming many lives, including children and Minister Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yenin, State Secretary Lubkovich. We stand with the Ukrainian people in this moment of grief and wish those injured a swift recovery”.

(Photo: Bulgarian Foreign Ministry)

