FDI in Bulgaria in January-November 2022 was 1.53B euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first 11 months of 2022 stood at 1.53 billion euro, the equivalent of 1.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on January 18.

In the same period of 2021, FDI was 1.46 billion euro, BNB said, but the original amount reported by the central bank last year was 1.28 billion euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an inflow of 251.1 million euro (compared to an outflow of 165.7 million euro in January-November 2021) and re-invested earnings amounted to 890.2 million euro, compared to 1.83 billion euro in the same period of 2021.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 22.1 million euro in the first 11 months of 2022, compared to an outflow of 11 million euro during the same period of the previous year. BNB noted that there was a net outflow of 19.6 million euro of real estate investment towards Russia.

The central bank data showed 385.2 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to outflows of 202.6 million euro in the first 11 months of 2021. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest net direct investment in Bulgaria in January-November 2022 came from Cyprus (375.9 million euro), Belgium (222.7 million euro) and Austria (166.6 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards the Netherlands (-295.3 million euro) and Luxembourg (-42 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 405.7 million euro in January-November, compared to 193.7 million euro in the same period of 2021, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments