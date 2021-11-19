Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Delta variant found in all 736 sequenced samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on November 19 that it has completed the sequencing of 736 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, all of them showing the Delta variant.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from October 11 to November 4 and came from 26 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

As of November 2 to November 9, 20 patients in the NCIPD sample group had died, 125 were in hospital, 558 were undergoing home treatment and 33 had recovered.

NCIPD said that 252 cases it sequenced showed the Delta strain of the virus, collectively designated B.1.617.2 by the World Health Organisation.

The other cases were attributed to separate individual lineages of that variant as follows: AY.43 (142), AY.9 (115), AY.4 (84), AY.4.4 (65), AY.4.3 (22), AY.4.2 (21), AY.46.6 (16), AY.5 (six), AY.47 (five), AY.25 (four), AY.42 (two) and one each of AY.23 and AY.34.

The largest number of samples came from the city of Sofia (145), followed by the districts of Varna (84), Rousse (80), Plovdiv (69) and Pleven (53).

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments