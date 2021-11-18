Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 164 deaths, 2839 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 164 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 26 840, according to the November 18 report by the unified information portal.

Of 31 683 tests done in the past day, 2839 – about 8.96 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 665 578 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 110 988 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 674 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3349 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 527 750.

There are 7544 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 770 newly-admitted, according to the report. There are 767 patients in intensive care, six fewer compared with the figure in the November 17 report.

Fifty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 916.

So far, 3 130 450 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 21 520 in the past day.

A total of 1 660 819 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 13 519 in the past day, while 51 426 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3558 in the past day.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!