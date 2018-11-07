Bulgarian consumer confidence dropped in October 2018, three-month poll finds

Share this: Facebook

A poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that consumer confidence dropped by 3.2 percentage points in October 2018 compared with three months earlier.

The drop was caused by decreased confidence among both Bulgaria’s rural and urban populations, the NSI said on November 7.

Opinions about the general economic situation in Bulgaria over the past 12 months and expectations about the next 12 months are more unfavourable compared to the previous survey, the NSI said.

The poll already had found a slight drop in consumer confidence in Bulgaria in July, though it had been higher in April than in January.

(Photo: Carsten Gueth/freeimages.com)

