Flu: Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district to end anti-epidemic measures a day ahead of schedule

Anti-epidemic measures put in place in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district to limit the spread of influenza and acute viral diseases will end on February 9, a day ahead of schedule, regional health inspectorate head Dr Siika Dimcheva said on February 7.

The measures had been intended to remain in place up to and including February 10, but since incidence rates were below critical levels, the district headquarters had decided to cancel them ahead of schedule, Dimcheva said.

The prevalence of flu and acute respiratory diseases was also decreasing among people over the age of 65, she said.



The district headquarters lifted the ban on routine examinations and immunisation of children, which may resume from February 9.



Plovdiv district governor Angel Stoev said that his aim was that by April 2, the date of Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections, voting could be held in a healthy environment, free of flu and Covid-19.

(Photo: Jeff Osborn/freeimages.com)

